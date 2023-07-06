HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A historic day for protecting Hawaii shorelines is what State officials and conservationists called Thursday, July 6 after Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law.

One of those bills designates Ka‘iwi Coast State Park in east Oahu.

All of the land from just west of Sandy Beach down to the Makapuu Lookout will soon become a State park. Gov. Green recently hiked the area with his family and said those memories should not stop with his keiki.

“You know, it’s great for us today,” Gov. Green said, “it has to be here for our children and their children. And you know, as people say, six generations and then some.”

art of the legislation establishes penalties for encroaching on public lands. Fines can run up to $2,500 for first-time offenders. It also creates a drone program through the Department of Land and Natural Resources conservation division to track erosion and surveil those who could be causing it.

The DLNR said the drone program is crucial because some of the areas that they respond to are very remote. It is much quicker — and cheaper — to put an eye in the sky.

“Having a drone not only makes it more easy for us to access these areas, to patrol, to investigate complaints, but also it’s very less expensive for us to fly in a drone and use technology to assist us, than fly in by helicopter where we’re talking about thousands of hours of of helicopter blade time,” said DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement chief Jason Redulla.

Sen. Chris Lee added that it is not just about the Ka‘iwi Coastline.

“Any additional lands added to the state park will also have that protection of the law in perpetuity to be managed in its wild and natural state,” Sen. Lee said. “It’s not only designating for today, but trying to set up for the future for tomorrow.”

Supporters said this conservation has taken 50 years, but it is finally here.

“Nowhere else on this island can you find a landscape that is so easy to access and enjoy, that’s close to the urban core and is a throwback to what Hawaii was once,” said Elizabeth Reilly, Livable Hawaii Kai Hui founder and president.

“It’s so great to see everybody continue to come together and if we can do this on this issue, we should be able to do it on any other. And that is really the story, I think, in the legacy of this place,” Sen. Lee said.

The DLNR now has to petition the Board of Land and Natural Resources to establish the Ka‘iwi Coast State Park — Gov. Green expects the park to be established in less than one year.