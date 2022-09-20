HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer-involved shooting in 2019 left one man dead in the Coral Boat Harbor area of Campbell Industrial Park.

At a press conference after the shooting in December 2019, then police chief Susan Ballard said that an officer was patrolling the Kalaeloa area when he noticed a man driving on the wrong side of the road. When he stopped the man, he ditched his moped and tried to run away.

According to Ballard, the man, later identified as Dana Brown, brandished a knife and did not respond to the officer’s commands to drop the weapon. The officer deployed a stun gun, which had no effect on Brown.

“After failing to comply with the officer’s commands, the officer approached the suspect who was still trying to start the moped while he was brandishing the knife. The suspect then lunged toward the officer with the knife at which time the officer fired and struck the suspect,” former police chief Susan Ballard said at the time.

Ballard said that they did recover the knife at the scene.

Brown had two prior misdemeanor convictions and was wanted on an $11,000 warrant for abuse of a family or household member.

In a news conference Tuesday, Prosecutor Alm announced that no charges will be filed against the officer in this case.