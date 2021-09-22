Prosecutor’s Office to ‘take no further action’ in fatal H-1 Freeway incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 22, that it will “take no further action” on an incident that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man in March.

“After carefully reviewing all of the evidence in this case, including witness statements, we determined that Gerald Waialae, the deceased, was the initial and unprovoked aggressor in the road rage incident,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “We further determined that we did not have enough evidence to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect acted in self-defense.”

On Sunday, March 7, Honolulu police responded to a road rage incident that occurred around 3 a.m. on the H-1 Freeway eastbound between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramps.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported there had been a physical altercation between two drivers. When HPD arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with traumatic injuries. The Honolulu Medical Examiner later confirmed the man’s death.

HPD reported that a suspect had apparently “fled the State of Hawaii” and has not returned since.