Prosecutors charge 20-year-old man in connection with fatal Hakimo Road shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of two men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Hakimo Road has been charged.

City prosecutors charged 20-year-old Kanaloa Auwae with second-degree murder, carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and possession of an enclosed device to store the firearm.

Auwae appeared in court on the morning of Sept. 30. His bail is set at $1 million.

Court papers say the victim was 28-year-old Kason Tiave.

Police say Auwae allegedly shot Tiave outside a game room on Hakimo Road after getting in an argument on the morning of Sept. 27.

