Prosecutor Mitch Roth to make bid for Hawaii County Mayor

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth announced his bid for Hawaii County Mayor Tuesday evening.

“It would be my honor to serve Hawaii Island as mayor. Our island is a jewel in both diversity and shared values. We have opportunities to harness those values into a model for sustainable living, economic stability and fostering growth in culturally appropriate ways that attract our children home,” Roth told his supporters.

Roth has been Hawaii County’s elected prosecuting attorney since 2012. Roth also served as a deputy prosecutor since 1993, first in Honolulu and then Hawaii Island.