Prosecutor will not pursue any further prosecution of Christopher Deedy’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office announced that they will not pursue a third trial in the Christopher Deedy case.

Deedy was in Hawaii for the APEC event in Nov. 2011 when he got into an altercation with Kollin Elderts at a McDonald’s in Waikiki. The U.S. State Department Federal Agent claimed he shot Elderts in self defense.

Deedy was tried for murder in August 2013, which ended in a mistrial. Prosecutors tried again in 2014 but the jury acquitted Deedy of murder and could not agree on the manslaughter and assault charges.

A federal judge said that prosecutors could not try Deedy a third time. However, on July 13 a federal appeals court ruled that Deedy could be tried again.

In making the decision to not try Deedy again, Prosecutor Alm cited the charge of assault, which is the only remaining charge they could use in prosecuting Deedy for a third time.

A second determining factor was the two previous trials, both of which ended in hung juries. Alm stated that in his experience trying to get a third jury to unanimously convict is unlikely to happen.