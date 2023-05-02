HONOLULU (KHON2) — She barely made it out alive! Prosecutors described for jurors a brutal sexual attack in the trial of suspect Michael Hirokawa. But he said, she drugged him and started attacking.

The prosecutor showed jurors pictures of the condo in Capitol Place where Hirokawa lived and where she said the attack happened, telling jurors the victim struggled not to lose consciousness in order to escape.

“Because she thought if he caught her trying to escape that he would kill her, he would finish her off,” said Michelle Puu, deputy attorney general.

Puu said she managed to escape leaving a trail of blood from the condo to the hallway and the elevator where a security guard found her naked.

But Puu said before that, Hirokawa violently attacked her when she wanted to leave.

“He forces her into the bedroom, refusing to let her leave and it’s at this point she realizes something’s different. He’s suddenly forceful,” said Puu.

Hirokawa is charged with attempted murder, sex assault and kidnapping.

The defense said Hirokawa blacked out shortly after drinking a glass of wine when they got to his condo, and he recalls only snapshots of what happened that night. And said Hirokawa saw the victim going through his belongings.

“He remembers his head getting smashed into a wall and he remembers feeling like he needed to fight for his life,” said Alen Kaneshiro, Hirokawa’s attorney.

He said test results will show that Hirokawa’s wine glass contained LSD and Ambien, and that he was drugged.

“It’s supposed to help people sleep however you’ll hear that Ambien can have very scary side effects,” said Kaneshiro.

Kaneshiro added Honolulu Police Department searched the condo two days later and no drugs were found. The first witness for the state was a doctor from the Sex Abuse Treatment Center, who examined the victim.

“I’ve done many exams and that’s the first one I’ve seen with such dramatic and extreme damage and injuries,” said Dr. Natalie Parsa.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.