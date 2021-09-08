Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, gives criminals a fair warning, in a effort to keep drug activity low on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – “For anyone working in Chinatown, you’re going to get arrested,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, who was calling out drug dealers, in a press conference in front of Kehaulike Market held on Wednesday. “We are going to prosecute you. The business and residents down here deserve a break.”

According to the Honolulu Police Department, since the middle of July, HPD has made 74 arrests in Chinatown and in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhoods. A majority of them have been drug-related offenses.

“We continue to work with community outreach partners to provide social services, and we look forward to a continued prosperous cooperation between all parties,” Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said,.

Alm says this community minded project, isn’t a one month effort, but “a years long effort that will make this project stronger and stronger.”

The whole point of this new project is to work together with the community, according to Alm.

“It’s not going to get solved overnight, but it is going to be resolved further,” Alm said. “We are working closely with homelessness, we have different approaches to deal with it.”

According to Alm, if houseless individuals get arrested for criminal charges, the county wants to help them by giving them a combination of mental health treatment, drug treatment and housing help.

With experience from being a judge, Alm said he witnessed individuals that were involved in criminal activity change their lives for the better.

“Folks can be successful,” Alm said. “It doesn’t matter if they been homeless for years. If they’re given opportunities, we have some excellent treatment programs here, they can be helped as well.”