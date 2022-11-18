KAILUA-KONA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Mitch Roth announced that Hawai’i County Council are proposing new vacation rental regulations that will go into effect in January.

On Monday, Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball will be hosting a zoom forum to discuss potential regulations. The public is invited and must register beforehand to participate.

“A promise was made by the County to revisit and update the vacation rental ordinance,” said Kierkiewicz. “We are fulfilling that promise and socializing proposed changes in an effort to inform the community and gather feedback before the bill is introduced at Council.”

Kierkiewicz and Kimball was joined by the Planning Department, Corporation Counsel and the Council’s Legislative Review Branch to collaborate on drafting proposed measures. The amendments are coming nearly four years after the initial STVR ordinance was adopted, said Hawai’i County Officials.

Referred to as Transient Accommodation Rentals, the amendments comply with changes in the Hawai’i State Statute.

The changes that are being proposed will include “the regulation of hosted rentals, an update to fee structure including one-time registration fees and annual renewal fees, clear and enforceable penalties and the establishment of vacation nodes – designated areas suitable for TARs and currently underserved by hotel and resort facilities,” according to officials.

“Drafting this bill has been a lengthy and involved process, and I want to thank everyone who contributed to the effort,” said Kimball. “It is still a work in progress and we recognize that the bill may still need revisions after we share it with the public. We look forward to hearing from our community.”

The zoom presentation scheduled for Monday will have a Q&A portion with members of the Planning Department available.