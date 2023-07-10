HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council will be introducing a measure this week proposing to penalize people for making false statements to a city official which could be penalized as a misdemeanor offense.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters said the proposed measure is mainly for City inspectors and those in charge of enforcing municipal regulations.

Waters said, “People are concerned if you lie to your council member that could be a crime, that’s not what we’re talking about. This is for inspectors and investigators.”

He said the proposed bill will likely go through drafts to narrow its language, Waters said there was a specific department and a particular issue in mind when the bill for city ordinance was drafted.

“People are claiming is smaller than it really is. They are doing that so they don’t have to comply with the monster home laws,” Waters said. “We really just want to give the Department of Planning and Permitting another tool to crack down on this.”

Waters said the intention is to empower city inspectors to make sure developers are following the city’s building code, but there could be some challenges.

Fact of the matter is, it’s going to be really difficult to get someone convicted of this unless we get the cooperation as an example of the city employee if they come forward but my hope is that it is another deterrent.” Tommy Waters, Honolulu City Council Chair

In a statement to KHON2 News, the Department of Planning and Permitting Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said:

“This is not an administration bill, but we understand the concerns from council and the public with respect to the accuracy of information contained in applications for permits and we look forward to learning more at the upcoming council meeting.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For now, the ordinance proposes to penalize the false statements as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in prison or a fine of $2,000.