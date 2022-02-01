Proposed ‘Ariel’s Law’ looks to expand child welfare oversight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The case of missing six-year-old Ariel Sellers, which later turned into a murder investigation devastated many in the community. Lawmakers are now calling for more oversight of at-risk minors to prevent further tragedies.

The law is being referred to as “Ariel’s Law.” after Ariel Seller who was renamed Isabella Kalua by her adoptive parents who are now facing murder charges related to her disappearance.

A proposal before lawmakers is calling on social workers to continue home visitations of families and children even after adoptions are finalized.

Waimanalo Representative Lisa Marten introduced House Hill 2424. Part of it proposes a home visitation six months after adoption and a once-a-year home visit after that.

Marten said, “It had everything to do her case wanting to do something, and it is something that the whole Waimanalo community really feels strongly about.”

She said the cost to expand these services is not yet determined and neither has an estimated number of staff members that would be needed. Although, this expansion could more than double the number of cases for the Department of Human Services.

DHS Child Welfare Services tells KHON 2 News it favors part of the bill looking to improve mental health crisis intervention for at-risk youth. A statement said;

The Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Services (CWS) collaborates with legislators and community stakeholders that share an interest of ensuring the safety and well-being of children and families that we serve. CWS is constantly evaluating our policies and procedures and we welcome opportunities to consider how we can improve our services, to include legislative measures. Part of HB2424 intends to improve mental health crisis intervention for at-risk youth in the community. Prior to foster placement many youth have faced traumatic experiences. CWS agrees that there is a vital need for more mental health services for children in foster care and children formerly in foster care. CWS will continue to collaborate with the legislature by providing our suggestions as well as comments about possible impacts of other parts of the bill. The health, well-being and safety of children is of the utmost importance to CWS. We rely on the community to partner with us and get involved and report what they see and what they hear so together we may continue to protect our keiki.

Marten said through conversations, the department has shown hesitancy towards the proposal.

Marten said, “I think they are a little reluctant to take on a new role in supervising kids after they’ve been adopted or have a permanent placement in guardianship, but in the end, we see that’s necessary because Ariel died.”

Marten said she would work with the department to get the funding and staff necessary to meet the service a proposal like this would require. She would also like to find a way to increase the wages of social workers.

A hearing by the Health, Human Services & Homelessness committee chaired by Rep. Ryan Yamane is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Both of Ariel’s adoptive parents Isaac and Lehua Kalua have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. A trial is scheduled for May.