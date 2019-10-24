Proposed Ala Moana state-of-the-art playground closer to moving to Kakaako

A proposed state-of-the-art playground is one step closer to moving from Ala Moana Beach Park to Kakaako Waterfront Park.

The disability-friendly playground, complete with zip lines and a water feature is slated to take up one of the 119 acres in Ala Moana Beach Park. With some public upheaval, Honolulu City Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi introduced a resolution to move the playground to Kakaako, which passed the Council Parks Community Tuesday.

The playground move was also approved by the Ala Moana-Kakaako neighborhood board yesterday, according to Kobayashi.

“I think this will be a good draw because the city wants people to use their parks. And that being a new park for the city it will certainly be a nice draw.” Kobayashi said.

Some citizens are concerned about safety at Kakaako Waterfront Park, as the area has been plagued by homeless populations throughout the years.

“I don’t think Kakaako is the right neighborhood or the right scene for such a big investment. I think the community would benefit a lot more from having it at this beach park.” said Honolulu resident Liz Martino.

“It wouldn’t be more safe than (Ala Moana Beach Park), that’s for sure.” added fellow Honolulu resident Dimas Rodriguez.

Others still oppose the development.

“No need development. The park is perfect how it is. You have the beach over here, kids can go swim. The park is perfect.” said one parkgoer.

Private funding of the project from nonprofit group Pa’ani Kakou might not be available if the playground is moved.

“I was told that they may not get the funds if it is not at Ala Moana Park but we’ll see what happens.” Kobayashi said.

“All of the people who are protecting Ala Moana Park are not against the children’s playground. They just think it should be in a better place instead of a beach park.”

