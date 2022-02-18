Proposal to eradicate feral chickens moves through the legislature

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Pearl City lawmaker said members of the community have raised concerns about the number of feral chickens in the area, and the noise and mess that comes with them. A proposal to eradicate them is now moving through the legislature.

They can be loud, and sometimes they come up to people’s property and leave their droppings behind. Pearl City residents like Zarex Domingo said they are becoming a nuisance.

“They crow at any time it, could be early morning, it could be afternoon, it could be late night,” Domingo said. “And they go on the roof, and they poop all over. So I have to watch where I walk every time I leave the house.”

State Senator Bennette Misalucha said plenty of constituents have voiced similar issues. She is behind Senate Bill 2195 which proposes to implement a five-year pilot program to eradicate feral chickens.

The proposal was initially intended for the communities she represents, but now, the proposal is statewide.

Misalucha said, “We want to be humane, you know, we were very mindful about that. But at the same time, this is really, you know, a road hazard a health hazard, and we need to take care of all of our communities.”

The pilot program would require the health department and the department of agriculture to develop a humane and cost-effective way to eradicate the feral chicken population.

They would also have to work with county officials.

The proposal also suggests using a special feed that serves as a form of birth control.

Misalucha said, “According to the new reiteration of the bill, we’ll be seeking a special permit from the US Environmental Agency so that they could use a particular contraceptive for the chickens.”

Hawaiian Humane has long urged public officials to adopt a contraceptive strategy for the control of feral chickens. It is a more humane and more cost-effective approach than lethal control. We are excited about the amendments made to SB2195 by the committees on Health and on Agriculture and Environment. We support the continued advancement of this bill. Stephanie Kendrick

Director of Community Engagement

Hawaiian Humane Society

The Bill has been referred to the ways and means committee.