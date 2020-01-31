Proposal tightens rules on sunscreen ingredients

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stricter rules are being proposed for what goes into sunscreen.

On January 30, Hawaii lawmakers announced plans to ban more than a dozen additional chemicals that the FDA deems unsafe to humans.

Many of those ingredients are already in the most commonly used sunscreens.

“What the FDA has found and why they’ve categorized 1 safe and effective for human use to category 3 which is more data is the fact that the level of absorption is significant. That significance builds up, adds up and creates all kinds of effects in the human model,” said research scientist and retired toxicologist Joe Dinardo.

“We’ll be protecting human health by prohibiting sunscreens that have these other dangerous chemicals,” said Sen. Mike Gabbard, (D) Kapolei, Makakilo.

If passed, the new law would go into effect in 2023.

Sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate will be banned from being sold in Hawaii starting January 1, 2021.