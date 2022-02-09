Proposal could give Hawaii high school students, teachers LGBTQ-inclusive training

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill moving through the Legislature would provide more inclusive training for students and teachers to cull some of the stigmas around the LGBTQ community.

Not everyone is onboard, however.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The proposal calls for teaching high school students positive and accurate representations of the LGBTQ community and other gender identities. But some lawmakers are concerned of overreach and the lack of an opt-out option.

“We can address everyone’s needs and concerns, but not make any side feel like their voices are not being heard,” said Rep. Val Okimoto. “And I think that’s what we as legislators should be doing, not setting curriculum.”

Rep. Okimoto — a parent herself — voted against the bill and cited her experience as a teacher and the importance of parents being involved in education.

“I would like to know what specifically is being presented to my youth, my children, as a parent. When is this curriculum going to be implemented, what should be in the curriculum, and even at what age is appropriate?” Rep. Val Okimoto, (R) Mililani Mauka, MIlilani

Rep. Jeanne Kapela voted in support of the bill and said it is a student-driven idea.

“This is a bill specifically that youth from across the state have pushed for. This was their number one priority that they asked for,” Rep. Kapela said. “And I think it’s incumbent upon us to really listen to what our youth want.”

Rep. Kapela said a big part of the proposal is geared toward educators — informing them of how to create safe spaces for every student.

“When we’re talking about schools being these safe spaces for students, you can’t learn if you don’t feel like your teacher respects you for who you are.” Rep. Jeanne Kapela, (D) Naalehu, Ocean View, Captain Cook, Kailua-Kona

But Rep. Okimoto said more information is needed on what exactly the students will be shown in class.

“And I think that needs to be addressed before we make a, again, a top-down blanket mandate that is going to be taught in every single school statewide,” Rep. Okimoto said.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The bill passed its first two readings and is now headed to the Finance Committee. Click here to read more about HB1697.