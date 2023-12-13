HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu homeowners will receive their property assessments within the next week.

According to the City, “The aggregate assessed valuation of all real property on O‘ahu increased year-to-year from $343.07 billion to $345.77 billion, indicating an approximate increase of 0.79 percent. The assessed values of properties in the “Residential” classification increased from $230.04 billion to $231.96 billion, indicating an approximate increase of 0.83 percent.”

Residential properties valued over $1 million without a homeownerʻs exemption, or “Residential A” class, decreased from $46.98 billion to $46.02 billion.

The assessment is not a tax bill, instead it is used to determine the real property tax bill amount.

“All 2024 assessed values reflect the value of real property in their entirety (fee simple) as of October 1, 2023 and are derived from sales of similar property through June 30, 2023.”