Property tax assessments sent to nearly 300,000 Oahu homeowners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is mailing out nearly 300,000 property tax assessments to Oahu homeowners by Dec. 15 for 2021.
The assessment is not a tax bill. It shows the value of the property as of Oct. 1, 2020. This information is used to determine how much property tax will be due when the bill is sent out in July 2021.
Property owners can call the appeal hotline at (808) 768-7000 from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, 2021 or e-mail bfsrpmailbox@honolulu.gov.
