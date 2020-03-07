Project to remove lead-contaminated soil in Kalihi-Palama has been completed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-month project to remove lead-contaminated soil in the Kalihi-Palama area is done.

The Environmental Protection Agency started the work on Factory Street in January. Earlier tests by the state department of health found levels of lead more than 60-times higher than is acceptable for residential areas.

The lead was in the soil, under the pavement, so it wouldn’t normally cause concern.

“The issue really was because the street wasn’t being maintained and you see those potholes opening up it was a potential that the community could be exposed,” said EPA Federal On-Scene Coordinator Amanda Pease. “Who we really worry about is young children because they are still developing and lead can affect them as they develop.”

Officials believe the lead had been there since the 1950s or ’60s before the road was paved, and was likely left by businesses there at the time.