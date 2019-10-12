Project to protect homes from wildfires completed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Kauai, a project to protect homes from wildfires was recently completed.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands installed a fire break, removing brush to prevent fires from starting or spreading to 47 homes in Hanapepe.

Crews also removed 30 abandoned vehicles and roughly 80 tons of trash.

The Kauai Fire Department says the overgrowth presented a tremendous fire threat.

DHHL will also be installing a protective fence and cutting the grass in the area on a regular schedule to maintain the fire break.