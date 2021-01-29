Program seeks sponsors to provide free meals to keiki during summer break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is seeking sponsors to help provide free meals to Hawaii’s keiki in low-income communities during their summer break.

Sponsors receive reimbursements for serving healthy meals and snacks at approved sites to children and teenagers, 18 years and younger. Schools, public agencies, churches and private nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply.

“Summer food programs are critical for many keiki who rely on school meals for their daily nutrition,” Department of Education (DOE) superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said in a news release Friday. “Balanced meals help to fuel learning, physical activities and growth. We thank our partners for their tremendous support during the summer break.”

Last year, SFSP meals were served at 88 locations throughout Hawaii. Locations varied from nonprofits, preschools, churches, parks and housing facilities. The DOE has served meals at 203 school locations in all counties through its Seamless Summer Option program.

The Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs (HCNP) will host workshops for new and returning sponsors from March 22 to April 2. Personnel responsible for administering the SFSP are required to attend.

For more information, contact Daniel Sutcharitkul at the Hawaii Child Nutrition Programs at 808-587-3600 or email Daniel.Sutcharitkul@k12.hi.us.