Program at the Women’s Community Correctional Center helps victims of domestic violence

October is domestic violence awareness month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about one in every four women will become a victim.

For some women, the violence can lead them down a dark path that ultimately lands them behind bars.

However, the women’s prison on Oahu has a program that helps inmates heal and turn their lives around.

For many inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center, the barbed wire, the correctional officers and the prison walls are all they know.

“This is not my first term doing time,” said Kandis Yap, an inmate. “Next year all together is going to make 15 years,” she said.

Yap said she was just 18-years-old when she first went to prison, and she is not the only one with a similar story.

“This isn’t my first time here,” said Faren May. “I did 5 years prior to this, and this is a new charge,” May explained.

May said she’s struggled with drug abuse and violence towards others over the years.

Besides breaking the law, Yap and May have something else in common. They were at one point, both victims and abusers of domestic violence. They said it’s something that led them down the wrong path in life.

“It affected me in a way where I questioned… I mean I still to this day, I have a hard time questioning my self worth,” May said.

Yap has a history of incarceration that includes doing time for theft and other motor vehicle related charges.

“At one point criminality was just something for me to survive,” Yap said about why she turned to committing crime.

However, a group of women at the prison are now learning that there is hope, all thanks to a weekly class called Ho‘oikaika ‘Ohana.

Tiare Agpaoa is the curriculum developer and facilitator for Ho‘oikaika ‘Ohana. She said the women’s past with domestic violence was likely a factor into why they ended up in prison.

“I think for a lot of them because of what they’ve gone through, the trauma within their lives, they’ve forgotten who they truly are,” Agpaoa said.

Ella Mojica is the program manager with the Domestic Violence Action Center for Ho‘oikaika ‘Ohana. Mojica said the change comes when they teach the women to value themselves.

“They’ve lost self esteem. They struggle looking at themselves as human beings, as more than just inmates in a prison, doing time for a crime that they committed,” Mojica said.

But every Monday night, when the women go to Ho‘oikaika ‘Ohana, they’re not viewed as inmates, they’re treated like family.

“They don’t look at us as female offenders. They don’t look at us as criminals. They talk to us with respect. They treat us like we’re people, and that’s rare for us,” May said about how grateful she is for the program.

The class is taught through Hawaiian culture. On Monday, Oct. 21, the women pounded kalo to connect with their roots and learn about good values.

“It’s for them to reidentify themselves with themselves, so to know who they are and where they come from, and not from their recent past, but from their roots, from their core,” Agpaoa said.

Mojica said the program’s goal is to teach them to be kind to themselves, so they can be kind to others.

“When they feel better about themselves, they want to do better, and they want to be better,” Mojica added.

According to the inmates enrolled in the program, it’s working.

“If I just give myself a chance, then I’ll be able to better myself, and follow a righteous path,” May said about how she plans to make positive change in her life.

Yap the said the course allowed her to let go of her hurt. “I explained to them that I’m learning why I was so angry inside because I didn’t let go of a lot of the hurt,” Yap said.

“I can break the cycle and that’s the thing that Ella and even Tiare taught us,” Yap said, hopeful about her future.

The goal now is to take the lessons learned on the inside, and use them to spread aloha on the outside.

If you or someone you know has questions or needs assistance, call the Domestic Violence Action Center’s helpline at 808-531-3771.

For more information, go to their website DomesticViolenceActionCenter.org.