Professional pickelball player Catherine Parenteau hosts clinic in Honolulu

Professional pickelball player Catherine Parenteau hosted a clinic at the Plaza Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pickelball pro athlete Catherine Parenteau shared her tips at a clinic to pickelball enthusiasts on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Pacific Club.

Professional pickelball player Athena Trouillot, who is Parenteau’s coach, also taught the clinic.

Pickelball looks like a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

Parenteau ranked #1 as the women’s singles player and #3 as the women’s doubles player in the world. Parenteau was a Division 1 NCAA tennis player. She started pickelball in 2015. After six months of playing she won the mixed bracket in the 2016 US Open.

Trouillot graduated from Michigan State as the top singles tennis player. While attending Michigan State, she learned about pickelball then.

Parenteau plans to return to Hawaii to give clinics in the future.