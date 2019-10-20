Professional athletes meet and greet Wounded Warriors at UH football game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pair of sports superstars from the 80’s were on hand at Saturday’s University of Hawaii football game.

Former major league baseball all-star outfielder Jose Canseco and NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Jim McMahon greeted 135 wounded armed force veterans who were invited to Saturday’s UH game vs the Air Force Academy.

“It’s been awesome just taking some pictures and saying hello to the troops has been nice,” said Jim McMahon.

“It’s great to come out here with the wounded warriors to support this,” said Jose Canseco. “Jim said, ‘Hey listen. We’re gonna be in town. Can you come on down here and take some pictures maybe watch part of a football game?'”