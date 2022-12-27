Authorities continue to search for an air ambulance with Hawaii Life Flight that went missing mid-flight on Thursday. (KHON)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green extended a proclamation that he initially signed in the wake of an air ambulance crash that took the lives of three crew members, on Dec. 16.

The proclamation allowed for personnel and aircraft to supplement the state’s emergency air transport for medical patients, after Hawaii Life Flight went into a safety stand down.

“By coordinating efforts between Hawaiʻi Life Flight, the State Department of Health, the Army National Guard, the Coast Guard, the mayors, and medical facilities throughout the state, we helped to ensure that emergency transport was available for critically ill patients, especially those throughout our neighbor island communities. Together, we worked collaboratively and maintained emergency air medical transport,” said Gov. Green.

The proclamation will now continue through Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Gov. Green’s office said that 52 patients have received emergency transport since the proclamation was put into place.

On Dec. 15, a Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance disappeared from radar while traveling from Maui to pick up a patient on the Big Island. A multi-agency search was conducted over several days but none of the crew were found, neither was the aircraft.

The NTSB is investigating.

On Friday, Hawaii Life Flight identified two of the crew members as Flight Nurse, Courtney Parry and Flight Medic, Gabriel Camacho along with messages from their families. The identity of the pilot has not been released, as the family continues to heal in privacy.