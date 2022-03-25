HONOLULU (KHON2) — A probable case of mumps is being investigated in South Kona on the Big Island by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

Officials reported the incident on Friday. They said the unvaccinated person had no history of travel or exposure to visitors but there is a suspected secondary transmission to an unvaccinated household contact.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOH said they have not identified a confirmed linkage to a school setting.

To prevent the spread of mumps in communities, officials asked for people to get vaccinated and to be aware of any signs of mumps infection. People who experience symptoms should seek medical attention.

DOH noted that symptoms being with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Mumps is considered a contagious disease and is caused by a virus.