HONOLULU (KHON2) – Vijay Singh’s multimillion dollar home on the Big Island is listed for sale.

Singh is a professional golfer who has won 59 tournaments in his career, including 34 on the PGA tour.

He still continues to play a full schedule on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, as well as continues to pursue his interest in golf course design.

He has recently listed his 51+acre luxury home located on the Hamakua Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii.

His home, listed at $23,000,000, is a fully fenced estate with nearly a mile of oceanfront views.

Courtesy: Hawaii Life / Brent Williams

The home has more than 9,500 square feet of living space which includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half baths, one living room and a one bath ‘ohana unit.

Singh’s listing agents, Kenneth Springer and Mika Ono with Hawaii Life, said his house also has an elevator and grand staircase leading to the second-floor primary bedroom suite which includes 2800 square feet.

Solar panels and an equipment barn are included with all machinery and yard equipment needed to care for the large estate.

For more information about Singh’s luxury home for sale or if interested in purchasing it you are asked to reach out to the listing agents or go to Hawaii Life’s website.