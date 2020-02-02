Private security worker warns others to be aware of surroundings after alleged assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the top private security workers in the state is warning others to be on guard after he says he was assaulted in Hawaii Kai last night.

The man, who works for Securitas and works with Crimestoppers, said if anyone is aware of his or her surroundings it’s him, and he still got attacked.

Sanj Sappal said he was picking up food from Boston Pizza’s in Hawaii Kai around 7 p.m. on Friday when he said a man jumped out of nowhere and attacked him.

“All of a sudden, I got struck in the chest, I thought I was stabbed initially, I didn’t realize what happened so I was really stunned,” he said.

He thought the man had robbed the store, so he went in to see if everyone was okay.

Minutes later, he said he heard another man screaming next door telling the suspect to get out of his car.

“When I walked outside here he was in that van where the SUV is,” Sappal said. He said a struggle took place and that’s when he decided to get the pepper spray from his car.

Sappal said he pointed the canister at the suspect until he took off. However, the incident left Sappal stunned and bruised.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen to me because I work for one of the largest security company’s in Hawaii, but more often each week, each day my guards get assaulted so I decided to [talk today] and make sure everyone is aware of their surroundings,” Sappal said.

He said people need to be vigilant at all times and suggests people have their keys in hand when they walk to their car. He also said don’t be distracted by looking at your phone.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, this happened to me very quickly,” he said.

He said he bought pepper spray for the first time three months ago after seeing so much crime across Oahu.

While being interviewed this afternoon, Sappal spotted the alleged suspect and called police.

Police arrived and the man was later arrested.

“I think the thing is to expect the unexpected and be aware. Just be aware and be safe,” he said.

Sappal did not end up using the pepper spray. Police said it is illegal to pepper spray someone if it is not in self-defense.