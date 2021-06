HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, June 11, is King Kamehameha Day.

For the second straight year, the annual Floral Parade was canceled and the City instead held a private lei-draping ceremony at the King’s statue in Downtown Honolulu.

Organizers said they did not want to hold an event that would draw large crowds with the pandemic still ongoing.

King Kamehameha Day is recognized every year in Hawaii to honor the man who established the Hawaiian Kingdom.