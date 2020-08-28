Police searching for prisoner who escaped Maui Community Correction Center Thursday night

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are asking the public’s help regarding the whereabouts of an escaped male prisoner from Maui Community Correction Center on Aug. 27.

According to a preliminary report from the Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old John Kahelehoe escaped from Dorm 2. He scaled the fence and ran into a cemetery, which is located next to the facility.

It happened around 7:10 p.m.

Staff chased Kahalehoe through the cemetery but lost sight of him in a construction area. Maui Police were called to assist in the search.

A lockdown was ordered for Dorm 2 during the search and it was later lifted at 8:25 p.m.

Maui police say that he was last seen wearing a brown shirt and orange pants.

PSD officials describe Kahalehoe as five feet and six inches tall. He weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Kahelehoe is a pre-trial detainee and is awaiting trial for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Theft 2, Theft 3 Burglary 1, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Credit Card Forgery, and Criminal Property Damage.

Kahalehoe faces an escape charge when found.

Police ask that you do not approach him. If you see him, call 911.

