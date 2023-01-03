HONOLULU (KHOn2) — The monarchy of Hawai’i fell to U.S. industrialists in 1893. The last Queen of the Hawaiian islands was Liliʻuokalani.

Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa was a member of the Hawaiian Royal Family. She passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96.

Her family has announced that her memorial service is scheduled to take place. She will lie-in-state on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ‘Iolani Palace.

A private memorial by invitation only will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at Mauna ‘Ala.

Princess Abigail was a vibrant part of Hawai’i’s LGBTQ2+ community having been awarded the Vision without Limits Award in 2015 by the Hawai’i LGBT Legacy Foundation.

She was the only child of Princess Lydia Kamaka‘eha Liliu‘okulani Kawānanakoa Morris and William Jeremiah Ellerbrock of the Royal House of Kawānanakoa. They had close ties to Their Majesties King Kalākaua and Queen Liliu‘okulani.