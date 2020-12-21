Prince Waikiki to host stargazing event for “Christmas Star”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Prince Waikiki is offering stargazers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the merging of Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky. On Monday, Dec. 21, the two planets will appear closer to one another than they have in 800 years creating a rare “Christmas Star.”

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The hotel says the exclusive “Great Solstice Conjunction” event will be hosted on the property’s fifth floor pool deck for optimal viewing. Guests will be able to use a 7-foot telescope to view the celestial sighting.

The event is complimentary with purchase of a beverage and offered as part of Prince Waikiki’s 12 Days of Holiday Cheer.

A viewing is scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 21, between 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

For more information, click here.