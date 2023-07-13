HONOLULU (KHON2) — The preparations have begun here at the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds here in Honolulu, getting set up for this Saturday, July 15’s 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival which has been virtual for the past three years.

This is the first year it is coming back to be in person. says

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, to find out more about this non-competitive hula competition, or hula showcase in that manner, we are here with its Managing Director, Pauline Worsham.

What can we expect at this year’s 46th annual event?

“Well, you can expect a full day of fabulous hula and a craft fair and cultural demonstrations, poi pounding, lei making, lauhala weaving, ono food, and a noon concert by the Royal Hawaiian Band,” said Worsham.

“So, we have something for everyone here at the Prince Lot Hula Festival this Saturday,” said Worsham.

For the past three years, virtually, it was hosted at Queen Emma Summer Palace.

This year, here at the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds.

What was decision to bring it here to the heart of Honolulu?

“Well, first, we wanted to return as a live festival this year after 3 years of the pandemic and what better place to have it at is the Civic Center grounds here in downtown Honolulu with their canopy of trees and cool shade for all of the audience to enjoy. And really a lovely backdrop for the 12 halau who will be the centerpiece for the festival,” said Worsham.

I think it’s a perfect location because if you’re just driving past or walking past, you’ll have the visual of this event so hopefully it draws a lot more people in.

But tell us a little but about the last 3 years.

I think it is significant that this festival had pushed through every single year of the pandemic since its first year.

How has the virtual process been?

“Well, it began as a very challenging process,” said Worsham.

“As you know, when the pandemic hit in 2020, it virtually shut down everything and all the live events were cancelled, and we didn’t want to do that. The board of directors wanted to maintain our tradition of authentic hula throughout the pandemic. In fact, they thought it was more important to do it during the pandemic. And so, we did. We persevered and we developed a virtual format, an original format, because we were the first ones to film an original program and not play replays. And so that was very successful. We were the number one show on primetime television that year. And so, that just encouraged us to continue with the virtual format for the last 2 years during the pandemic. And it has grown over the 3 years of our virtual show. We have increased our audience by over 30%. So, this year, we are doing a hybrid format which means that we are going to do a live festival and a virtual show.”

— Pauline Worsham

Again, this is the 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival taking place this Saturday right here at the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds.

For all the information, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

It is going to be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission and free parking at the Civic Grounds Municipal Parking lot, but also an overflow parking lot at the Board of Water Supply on the street off Beretania Street.