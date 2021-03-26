Prince Kuhio honored on 150th birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, March 26, 2021 is Prince Kuhio day. It is a day to celebrate the prince’s 150th birthday.

A number of civic clubs spent their day honoring the prince.

They draped lei over the prince’s statue in Waikiki.

Prince Kuhio accomplished many things in his life including starting the first ever Hawaiian Civic Club in 1918.

But perhaps his greatest legacy is helping form the hawaiian homestead act of 1920..Which has transformed into the department of hawaian home lands.

“So he has a large legacy that he accomplished in his 50 years,” Hailama Farden, Leialii.org. “We cannot forget. We cannot allow COVID-19 to say we are not gonna remember this beloved prince of ours.”

Prince Kuhio died in January 1922 at just 50 years old.

The lei used to drape his statue will later be placed on his grave.