Prince Kuhio Day Holiday Schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Day on Thursday, March 26.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows.

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please go to www.thebus.org.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed. (All services will be by appointment only when offices are open due to ongoing public-health concerns. Go to honolulu.gov/csd for additional changes to operations.)

As part of ongoing citywide efforts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, all parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, the Honolulu Zoo, Neal S. Blaisdell Center, People Open Markets, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and Koko Head Shooting Complex are closed through April 30.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect: