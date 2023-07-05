Surfing fans may want to keep an eye out for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming docuseries, featuring some of Hawaii’s up and coming Native Hawaiian surfing stars. Five surfing sensations are being featured in “Surf Girls Hawaii” on Prime Video later this month.



The four-part documentary series goes behind the scenes and follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian surfers as they train and compete to earn a coveted spot on the professional surfing World Tour. The series also captures the girls’ struggle to balance their love of surfing with family responsibilities as they engage in competition against the world’s highest-ranking surfers.

The five surfing stars are:



Brianna Cope, a professional surfer from the island of Kauai. She started surfing when she was four years old with her father and sister. She fell in love with the ocean at a young age and stared competing in local surf competitions at the age of 10. She won her first competition shortly after that.



Pua DeSoto has said she started surfing when she was three and knew that she wanted to be a professional surfer when she was 11 years old. She’s from Makaha, but has been relocating to the North Shore each winter to train. She is one of eight children, and is the daughter of longboard world champion Duane DeSoto.



Maluhia Kinimaka was born and raised on Kauai, the daughter of big wave legend Titus Kinimaka. She is from a tight-knit family that surfs first for happiness, and second for competition. Maluhia has said, if you’re doing something that makes you happy, success will follow.



Ewe Wong comes from Wahiawa, and started competing in the Menehune Surf Contest when she was just 6 years old. She attended a Hawaiian Immersion Language school starting in pre-school, and speaks fluent Hawaiian. Ewe has said her favorite waves are at Laniakea on Oahu’s North Shore.



Moana Jones Wong is from Haleiwa and is considered one of the most accomplished female Pipeline surfers. She’s been surfing since she could walk and has been competing in surf contests since she was 13.



The stakes are high as these five surfers face the pressure of competition, intense waves, and the responsibility of representing their native Hawaiian heritage in the world of competitive surfing.



This coming-of-age story also features Hawaii’s famous beaches, considered some of the most beautiful beaches in the world!



The docuseries begins on Amazon Prime Video on July 18.



KHON2 will have interviews with some of the show’s stars later in July.

