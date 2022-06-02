HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in four years, there will be a fare increase for both TheBus and TheHandi-Van. The current fare has been in place since 2018.

The fare prices are set to keep TheBus and TheHandi-Van fleet up-to-date and operational in the current economic and social times.

The Honolulu City Council approved Ordinance 21-7, at the recommendation of the Honolulu Rate Commission in 2020. Back in February, the Honolulu Rate Commission sought input from the public before they came to a vote.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services announced the upcoming changes will take effect July 1.

(Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services)

TheBus fare changes for adult riders:

Single fare: $3

Day pass: $7.50

Month pass: $80

Annual pass: $880

TheBus fare changes for people with disabilities, Medicare riders and seniors (65+):

Single fare: $1.25

Day pass: $3

Month pass: $20

Annual pass: $45

TheBus fare changes for youth riders (6-17 years old):

Single fare: $1.50

Day pass: $3.75

Month pass: $40

Annual pass: $440

TheHandi-Van fare will also increase from $2 to $2.25 per ride.

People can ride TheBus for free if they’re over 100 years old with a HOLO Centenarian Card. Children 5 years old and under may also ride for free, as long as they are accompanied by a fare-paying adult and not occupying a seat.

For more information about the fare changes, click here.

Riders are encouraged to get a HOLO card to pay for rides onboard TheBus. A family can manage multiple riders under one HOLO account. HOLO cards come with fare capping to ensure riders do not pay more than the daily or monthly fare cap, and 2.5-hour transfer windows. Click here to register.