HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a long-standing tradition for high school seniors to wear a cap and gown on graduation day. These days, it’s also an expensive one.

Pahoa is still recovering from the impacts from the 2018 Kilauea eruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult for families. After learning that some students are having trouble with cap-and-gown costs, two nonprofits are stepping in to help.

The Pahoa Lava Zone Museum and the Mainstreet Pahoa Association are raising funds for over 40 students in need at Pahoa High School. To date, they have received commitments to cover 15 of them.

“The response has been very good, but we are still short, so any help would be great,” said Amedeo Markoff, president of the Mainstreet Pahoa Association and the Pahoa Lava Zone Museum.

Currently, the cost for a cap and gown is $75. In March, it goes up to $90, according to Markoff.

“In the event that donations exceed the need, we will be transferring any additional funds garnered into the Mainstreet Pahoa Scholarship program,” said Markoff. “This very worthy program typically issues three $1,000 scholarships to Puna students seeking higher education per year.”

April 4 is the last day for students to order their cap and gowns. Graduation day is May 22.

Those interested in contributing can email pahoalavazonemuseum@gmail.com.