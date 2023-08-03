HONOLULU (KHON) — It will likely be the cutest surf competition you’ve ever seen.

Dogs and their humans are gearing up for the Raising Canes Going to the Dogs SurFur ComPETition at this year’s Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival, formerly known as Duke’s Ocean Fest.

The event first began in 2015 and featured three dogs and a pig. This year’s competition, which has grown to be a crowd-favorite event, will see 25 dogs and their humans compete.

Twenty tandem teams will compete, comprising of human and dog together on a board/paddleboard, and five solo “surfurs,” where dogs will compete alone on a surfboard.

The surfing competition will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki. The competition begins at 8:30 a.m. with the awards ceremony to start at 1 p.m.

The Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs SurFur ComPETition is part of the Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Festival, held on Aug. 19-27, 2023.

Held on the shores of Waikiki every August, the annual water sports festival celebrates the life and athletic contributions of Duke Kahanamoku.