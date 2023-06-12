HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Molokai Hoe, one of the most prestigious canoe races in the world, is returning after a pause due to the pandemic. The Molokai Hoe is set and preparations are already underway for organizers and participants.

For some paddlers, competing in the Molokai Hoe is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, some Daniel Sanford, owner of Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, he’s taken on the challenging conditions 30 times.

“For my first crossing I didn’t expect how far it was,” said Daniel Sanford, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club President and Owner.

The race includes nine members per one canoe, paddling a grueling 41-plus mile from Molokai to Oahu. The race attracts the world’s best paddlers to Hawaii. This year, the Molokai Hoe is set for October 8, but for clubs competing the preparation starts now.

“It’s going to take a lot of work when you’re coaching a novice group like I have,” said Kevin Mokuahi, Team Olelo Canoe Club. “To do all the changing, the water timing, the canoe together to just survive that 42 miles.”

“You got to cross train, you got to do running, some swimming,” Sanford said.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association said the Molokai Hoe will run similarly to years past. Organizers said, they’re working with airline carriers to coordinate flights that will not impact Molokai residents. They’re asking race participants to make travel plans in advance.

“We’re working together to figure out how we can ferry some of the paddlers over or bring them over on escort boats,” said Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Maui County Councilmember.

“This year’s race we expect to be one of the biggest turnouts being that we haven’t had it for three years,” said Ikaika Rogerson of the OHCRA.

For the Molokai community, the over 70-year tradition always provides a boost to the local economy.

“It happens to fall during Aloha Week and so they often come and join us for our festivities. They patron the booths, so it helps the communities to raise funds,” Rawlins-Fernandez said.

Registration for the Molokai Hoe opens on Wednesday. Paddlers are ready to honor culture, teamwork and the birthplace of long-distance canoe racing.

“You have people coming from all over the world doing what our ancient Hawaiians did,” Sanford said.

Live coverage of the Molokai Hoe will broadcast on KHII Channel 5 on Oct. 8 and the event will be livestreamed on KHON2.com.

For more information about the Molokai Hoe Canoe Race, click here.