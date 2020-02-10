Presidents Day holiday schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 17.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations include:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For route and schedule information, click here.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city hall sites and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect: