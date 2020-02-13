Presidents’ Day: Here’s a look at what will be closed on Kauai

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In observance of Presidents Day, County of Kauai offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, along with all refuse transfer stations, the Puhi Metals Recycling Center, and all of the neighborhood centers.

The Kapaa and Waimea swimming pools, which are normally closed on Mondays, will observe the holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and will resume normal hours on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

All of the HI-5 bottle redemption centers will also be closed on Presidents Day.

The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged. The Kekaha Landfill will also be open from 8 to 10:15 a.m. for commercial businesses and the public, weather permitting.

The Kauai Bus will be operating on a modified schedule on the holiday.

Normal business hours for county offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

For more information on normal pool hours, please visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, www.kauai.gov/Parks, or call 241-4460.

For more information about The Kaua‘i Bus, please visit the Transportation website, www.kauai.gov/transportation, or call 246-8110.

For more information about recycling and waste disposal, please visit the Recycling website, www.kauai.gov/recycling, or call 241-4841.