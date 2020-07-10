President Trump signs Presidential Disaster Declaration after heavy rain, flooding in Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 9, signed a Presidential Disaster Declaration following the heavy rain and flooding that happened on March 27 and 28, 2020, on Kauai, according to the White House.

The rain event caused significant flood damage to public infrastructure across the island.

The disaster declaration opens the door for state and local government and eligible nonprofit organizations to receive federal assistance for the emergency repair work to damaged public infrastructure and facilities, according to Kauai County officials. This funding will also enable those entities to take action to minimize long-term risk and damage.

“Kauai has seen its fair share of disasters in the past few years and each time our federal government has provided assistance to help in our recovery efforts,” stated Mayor Kawakami. “We offer our gratitude to President Trump for his continued support by signing this declaration and look forward to working with our partners at the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as our congressional delegation.”

