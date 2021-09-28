President Biden nominates Clare Connors to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawai’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Joe Biden nominated Clare Connors to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawai’i.

U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono recommended her for the position.

Connors presently serves as the state Attorney General a position she has held since 2019 replacing Doug Chin.

Her past jobs include serving as Assistant U.S. Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Hawai’i. She worked in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2003 to 2004. She was also a law clerk for Judge David Alan Ezra in 2002 and 2003 when he was on the federal court for Hawaii.

Clare Connors is an excellent choice to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawai’i. Clare’s broad experience, including as Hawai’i’s current Attorney General, makes her an exceptionally well-qualified nominee to fill this important vacancy. With her strong background in public service and her proven commitment to justice, we are confident she will serve the people of Hawai’i well. We were proud to recommend her to the President, and we look forward to working with our colleagues to ensure a speedy confirmation process.

U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono

She is one of nine nominees the president announced on Tuesday, Sept. 28.