HONOLULU (KHON2) – President Biden made a brief stop in Honolulu, at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, as he made his way back to Washington, D.C.

For the past few days Biden has been meeting public officials in Indonesia and Cambodia. The Hill reported that Biden met with the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak at the Group of 20 summit in Bali.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

On Tuesday Nov. 15, President Biden cohosted an event with President Widodo of Indonesia and President Von der Leyen of the European Commission on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

Biden left Bali, refueled in Guam and then headed to Honolulu where he refueled once again and briefly met with Gov. David Ige.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Biden is expected to make a stop at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before returning back to D.C.