HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden has approved more federal funding to help with Maui fire relief.

Under his order the Federal Government will cover 100% of the eligible costs for debris removal over a 180-day period.

The president also authorized more funds for emergency protective measures.

Also on Friday, the number of unaccounted-for individuals continues to drop.

The Maui Police Department updated the number of missing people to 22, down from 31 last week.

You can view the list on the Maui Police Department’s website.

If you believe a person is still unaccounted for and their name is not on the list, you’re asked to contact MPD to file a missing persons report.

Likewise, if you’re an immediate family member, you’re also asked to provide a DNA sample.