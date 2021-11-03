President and CEO of Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i announces candidacy for Lieutenant Governor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is business as usual for Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and CEO of Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i as she announced her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Hawai’i on Wednesday.

“As we turn the page on COVID-19, a strong and innovative economic recovery plan is critical to the financial survival of our families, small businesses, and our state,” Menor-McNamara said. “I want to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the next Governor to navigate the challenges ahead.”

Menor-McNamara said she is not a politician. Instead, she has spent her entire career bringing people together, creating opportunities for small businesses, and has been finding ways to help her community.

“As Lieutenant Governor, my focus will be on jumpstarting our economy, lowering the cost of living, and making sure our young people have the best opportunities for success,” Menor-McNamara said. “Furthermore, I will work for the people of Hawai’i to regain trust and confidence in government, so that we can find common ground and commonsense solutions.”

Menor-McNamara has worked with the Chamber for over 15 years, which includes eight years as president and CEO.

According to Menor-McNamara’s campaign, she is the youngest and first female leader in the Chamber’s organization and is the first Asian to serve as president and CEO of a State Chamber.

The biggest influences in Menor-McNamara’s life include her immigrant grandparents, her father Barney Menor, former Hawai’i State House of Representatives, and her mother, Naomi Menor, an immigrant from Japan and a long business owner of her hometown of Hilo.

McNamara was raised on the Island of Hawai’i and is a graduate of Waiakea High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California at Los Angeles.

She continued her education and received her law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law and her master’s of business administration degree from the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.

For more information on McNamara, go to her website.