Preschool Open Doors program application period open through March 31, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Human Services is assisting eligible families to better-afford preschool for the 2021-2022 school year. The Preschool Open Doors program application period began Jan. 4 and is open through Mar. 31, 2021. Funds are limited, so DHS encourages families to apply early.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year (born between Aug. 1, 2016 and Jul. 31, 2017). If awarded a subsidy, families may use any one of the 409 state-licensed preschools. DHS also gives priority to underserved or at-risk children. Preschool Open Doors provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition.

POD aims to assist low-income and moderate-income families with a subsidy that provides their children the opportunity to attend preschool. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, be prepared for school and chart a course for lifelong success.

Interested families may access the application from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling (808) 791-2130 / (toll-free) 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by end of business day on Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021 for consideration during the Jul. 1, 2021 – Jun. 30, 2022 program period.

Applications may be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following: PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218 / Honolulu, HI 96817 Fax: (808) 694-3066 / Email: PODAdmin@patch-hi.org