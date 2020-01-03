Preschool Open Doors Program application period begins Jan. 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is helping families better afford preschool for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Preschool Open Doors program opened an application period today that runs until March 31, 2020. Both the application period and funding are limited, so DHS encourages families to apply before the deadline.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year (born between August 1, 2015, and July 31, 2016). If awarded a subsidy, families may use any one of the 426 state-licensed preschools. DHS also gives priority to underserved or at-risk children.

Preschool Open Doors (POD), which currently serves more than 1,300 children statewide, provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide low- and moderate-income families with the opportunity to send their children to preschool. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, be prepared for school and chart a course for lifelong success.

Interested families should request an application as soon as possible from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by Tuesday, March 31, 2020, to be considered during the July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 program period. Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218

Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: (808) 694-3066

Email: PODAdmin@patch-hi.org

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed online in HAR §17-799, which is available online at humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin-rules-2/admin-rules-for-programs.

For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov