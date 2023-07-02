HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big holidays usually come with big events. For some, that big event is a fireworks’ show.

Whether official fireworks shows or your neighbors firing some off, fireworks create fear and anxiety for the local wildlife as well as our pets.

For pets and other animals, their sense of sound of smell is much more heightened than ours. Loud sounds like explosions are a terrifying experience, especially for those pets who are not nestled inside with their caretakers.

The Hawaiian Humane Society has provided some helpful tips on how to ensure your pet is most prepared for the loud noises and scary sounds that inevitably usher in the celebration of independence for those living in the United States.

HHS recommends these tips:

Keep your pets in a safe, secure place indoors. Do not leave pets unattended outside.

Leave a radio or television on to provide your pet with familiar sounds if you leave your house.

Exercise your pet during the day. This will tire them out before the evening’s display of both planned and unexpected fireworks.

If you can’t keep your pet indoors, consider keeping them in a garage. Animals may panic and escape a yard, even if they are fenced in.

Identification: Pets on Oʻahu are required to be microchipped. A collar with a tag noting your current phone number is highly recommended. For microchipped pets, make sure your current information is registered with the manufacturer of your pet’s chip or a free database like Found Animals.

If you find a lost pet, then take them to the Hawaiian Humane Society Mōʻiliʻili Campus Admissions Center where they can be reunited with their owners.

If your pet is lost, then immediately call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 808-356-2250 and file a Lost Pet Report. You may also fill out a report online.

If your pet is seriously distressed by loud noises like thunder or fireworks, then consult with your veterinarian for ways to help alleviate their fear and anxiety. Do not give your pet tranquilizers or sedatives without first consulting a veterinarian.

The Maui Humane Society also provides some brief tips on how you can protect your pet and alleviate their stress and anxiety.

Ensure your pet is microchipped and ID tags are worn.

Walk/exercise your dog during daylight hours.

Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound.

Put on some music or TV to mask firework sounds.