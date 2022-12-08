Participants make their way down Kalakaua Ave. during the Honolulu Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the Honolulu Marathon returns, be prepared for ongoing road closures this Sunday.

On Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 12:30 a.m., one or more lanes will be closed and/or coned until the participants have completed that section of the course.

According to HM, tow-away zones are in effect from midnight until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

These closures include Ala Moana Boulevard, Nimitz Highway, Kapiolani Boulevard and parts of the H-1 and Kalanuiianaole Highway.

The course is 26.2 miles long and goes from downtown Honolulu to Hawaii Kai and ends in Waikiki.

Roads will progressively open as athletes are cleared from the area.

For a list of closed roadways, click here.

The marathon starts at 5 a.m. this Sunday.